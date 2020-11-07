Prince Charles, in his latest photoshoot, has been gaining all the attention for his classy sense of style. His daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are usually the ones who get praised for their fashion style, but this time the 71-year-old Duke of Cornwall is taking the cake away from them.

Along with the photoshoot, Prince Charles opened up about his habit of hating to throw away things. He likes to keep things with him and maintain them. He also addresses the compliment of British Vogue’s editor-in-chief.

“I’ve always admired the way you dress,” said Edward Enninful, who is British Vogue’s editor-in-chief. He told Prince Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine’s latest edition.

To which the prince who is next in line to the Britsh Throne replied, “I thought I was like a stopped clock… people come round after 25 years to dressing like I do. I’m very glad you think it has style. I mind about detail and colour and things like that.”

Check out his look here:

He also said, “I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them.”

Prince Charles also talked about opportunities in the fashion sector. He said, “But it seems to me there are huge opportunities, particularly now, within the whole sustainable fashion sector, to counter this extraordinary trend of throwaway clothing – or throw away everything, frankly.”

What are your thoughts on Prince Charles take on fashion? For more news and updates about the Royals and the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

