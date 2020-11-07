The chain of events in Libel lawsuit hasn’t been cheerful for Johnny Depp. Saying a British tabloid for labelling him as a ‘wife beater’ involved Amber Heard in a significant way. The verdict didn’t go in his favour, and yesterday he officially announced parting ways from Warner Bros. regarding Fantastic Beasts 3.

Now, the news coming in is that Amber Heard too might face the heat of this controversy, and her presence in Aquaman 2 could act as a bad PR for the film. This means Warner Bros. in all probability could reduce her role to almost ‘nothing’.

A very famous leakster Grace Randolph, the creator of the Beyond The Trailer, is very sure about the reduction of Amber’s role. She said, “It’s not great to have a shadow of Depp-Heard debate hanging over Fantastic Beasts 3 or Aquaman 2.

Just Amber’s presence creates a big problem for Aquaman PR wise.”

She also adds, “Warner Bros. is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Court of law has not only said that Johnny Depp is a wife beater, but they have backed Amber Heard’s defence and said that she’s a victim and not a gold-digger.”

She also hinted at phasing a new female lead for Aquaman 2, “So, Warner Bros. if they ask her to resign they’ll be asked a legally verified victim of abuse to resign and subjecting her to the same punishment as her abuser. No matter what you believe, on paper that’s a public relations nightmare. I don’t believe they can fire Amber Heard without that also blowing upon their face. So as an only course that comes to Amber Heard as Mera, they can just reduce her role in Aquaman 2. Just like Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) in Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker. This could phase in a new female lead.”

On Amber Heard’s ‘almost nothing’ role in Aquaman 2, she adds, “But I bet, they’ll reduce Amber Heard’s role to nothing, like almost nothing. So many people believe in #StandByDepp and particularly DC fans. You can’t fire her, but I don’t think it’s viable to keep her in the movie in a major way either.”

What do you think about this? Do you think Amber Heard’s role will be reduced in Aquaman 2 and was it fair to remove Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

