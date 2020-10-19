Dwayne Johnson Offered A MASSIVE 10-Film Deal By Warner Bros?

It was yesterday, Dwayne Johnson dropped a major update on his upcoming Black Adam. The film was previously scheduled to go floors in July 2020 and to hit the screens on December 22, 2021. He informed that the shoot of the film will begin in spring 2021 in Georgia.

Advertisement

The hype for the film is really huge and looks like Dwayne is being rewarded for his addition of box office appeal to it. The reason we say so is that the actor is being considered for a lucrative deal from Warner Bros, that might leave you stunned.

Advertisement

As per the report in Patreon, Warner Bros. is all set to offer a big deal to Dwayne Johnson and make most of Black Adam’s character. “WB wanna sign The Rock for a lot of movies, even 10,” the source quoted. Now, if everything falls in place, this might turn out to be one of the biggest deals of all time.

The actor is currently shooting for the film Red Notice along with his Hobbs & Shaw co-star Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot. After filming Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson will begin filming for Young Rock, NBC’s scripted single-camera comedy series inspired by the star and producer’s formative years. From there, the actor will begin shooting for Black Adam, which is the third Georgia-shot production on Johnson’s slate.

Meanwhile, in early October, the wrestler-actor had 199 million followers and finally, he is at 200 million. Yes, you read that right! The Welcome To The Jungle Actor’s family is of 200 million followers now. With such numbers, he has inched closer to The Way singer, Ariana Grande (203.6 million followers).

With such a pace, Dwayne Johnson is expected to become the second most followed person on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo (239.6 million followers), in a quick time. Other most-followed celebs are Kylie Jenner (197 million), Selena Gomez (194 million) and Kim Kardashian (189 million). Dwayne shared a video to thank his fans for showing so much of love. Along with the video, he wrote, “Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS.”

Must Read: Chris Evans’ Rumoured GF Lily James Dodges The Paparazzi After Kissing Pics With Dominic West Leak!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube