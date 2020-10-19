Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are truly a match made in heaven. 2018 was a total game-changer. The year began with the final ending with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Months later, we heard about the former duo’s engagement in a secret ceremony. There has been no looking back ever since.

Time and again, Justin and Hailey turn up the heat with their mushy PDA. If that isn’t enough, their vacation pictures are nothing but couple goals. The couple even celebrated a year of their wedding ceremony last month, and it seems they’re stronger than ever.

Now, in a recent development, Hailey Baldwin has won hearts with her recent tribute. The beauty has got a new tattoo. It reads the letter ‘J’ for Justin Bieber with a star symbol alongside. Apart from that, Victoria’s Secret model has got another ink.

Celebrity tattoo artist, Mr. K has shared both the tattoos that he has done for Hailey Baldwin. Another tattoo has been inked on the beauty’s neck. The calligraphy reads ‘beleza’ which means beauty in Portuguese.

Mr. K himself explained Hailey’s inks as he captioned the post, “J✨is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’ It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo.”

Check out Hailey Baldwin’s beautiful inks below:

Meanwhile, Hailey was recently in the New York City to support Justin Bieber’s gigs at the Saturday Night Live. The singer performed on his latest tracks, Lonely & Holy.

Talking about Lonely, fans are convinced that the song is a flashback to the consequences of being constantly under the radar. We all know, Selena Gomez played an important part in his years of growing up into this man from that young ‘Baby’ singer.

The Yummy singer mentions it all in the lyrics of ‘Lonely.’ It begins, “Everybody knows my name now, but something about it still feels strange. You try to look into the mirror and you stare at yourself, but see somebody else.”

Furthermore, Justin hints to past with Selena Gomez as he sings, “Everybody knows my past now like my house was always made of glass. Maybe that’s the price you pay for the money and fame at early age.”

He also mentions being lonely despite having everything during those years. “What if you had it all but nobody to call? I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening,” the lyrics added.

Did you like Hailey Baldwin’s latest inks? Share with us in the comment section below.

