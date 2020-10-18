Baywatch Actor Jeremy Jackson's Ex-Wife Loni Willison Is Living On The Streets & She's Totally Unrecognisable

It came as a shocking surprise when the former fitness model and ex-wife of Jeremy Jackson, Loni Willison, was spotted living on the streets. The pictures are all over the internet and some are even finding it hard to recognise her.

The ex-wife of Baywatch actor was spotted on the streets of Venice Beach. Reportedly, she has been captured in cameras after a gap of two years. As per the viral pictures, she is looking extremely weak and in a terrible condition. For the unversed, she is suffering from an addiction to crystal meth and also some mental health issues.

Loni Willison was spotted along with a cart, which had all her belongings. When The Sun contacted her, she said that she is doing fine and there’s no contact between her and her ex-husband.