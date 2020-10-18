Baywatch Actor Jeremy Jackson's Ex-Wife Loni Willison Is Living On The Streets & She's Totally Unrecognisable

It came as a shocking surprise when the former fitness model and ex-wife of Jeremy Jackson, Loni Willison, was spotted living on the streets. The pictures are all over the internet and some are even finding it hard to recognise her.
The ex-wife of Baywatch actor was spotted on the streets of Venice Beach. Reportedly, she has been captured in cameras after a gap of two years. As per the viral pictures, she is looking extremely weak and in a terrible condition. For the unversed, she is suffering from an addiction to crystal meth and also some mental health issues.
Loni Willison was spotted along with a cart, which had all her belongings. When The Sun contacted her, she said that she is doing fine and there’s no contact between her and her ex-husband.
Loni Willison said, “I haven’t spoken to Jeremy. I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine. I don’t want anyone to help me. I haven’t got a cell phone. I’ve got food and I’ve got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there’s food in the bins and near the stores. There’s lots here.”
While sharing about her condition, she spoke with Dailymail in 2018. “Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me. I lost two jobs and everything crumbled. It’s been two years, I’ve been on the streets since,” she added.
Loni and Jeremy Jackson got married in 2012 and split in 2014. Back then, she claimed a physical assault against her.
“I’d split from Jeremy at that time. I have not had any contact with him. All the s**t that’s happened to me has been so f*****g crazy,” she added.
Meanwhile, during the same interview with Dailymail, Loni had shared her experience of living on the streets.
“I get robbed. I get robbed all the time. People take my stuff. Basically, on the streets, you’re around people who are doing anything just to get by and if they see something that you have that will help them they’re just going to take it. It’s a survival of the fittest thing. I basically make myself as dirty as possible so that no one attacks me,” quoted Loni Willison.
