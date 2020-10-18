The Witcher 2 PIC: Henry Cavill Gives An Update On His Rigorous Training!

How desperately are you waiting for The Witcher season 2? The season one of the show was very well received by the audience and this is why we are eagerly waiting to watch season 2. Henry Cavill has recently teased us with a new training photo on social media and the fans are totally drooling over it.

The actor was last seen in Netflix’s Enola Holmes in which he played Sherlock Holmes. Fans absolutely loved his performance in the movie and even asked for a sequel.

Taking to Instagram, Henry posted a picture of himself, revealing how rigorously he is training for the show. In the caption, he wrote, “Witcher training focuses on three major aspects….speed, explosive power, and fitness. Which can hurt! I haven’t had the opportunity to run for miles uphill since Gibraltar many years ago! But there is no better place to get back into that groove than the Lake District here at home in the UK. This place has just stormed into my top 3 favourite places in the world! Absolutely love it. #LakeDistrict #Witcher2”

The Witcher season 2 will have many drastic twists. Netflix has dropped the synopsis of The Witcher season 2 as well According to Comic Book, “Geralt Rivera believes Yennefer died at the epic battle and then takes Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he was raised as a boy by Vesemir and the other Witchers of the Wolf School. Now, we all know that Yennefer isn’t dead, and we can’t wait to see Geralt’s reaction when he realizes this.”’

The report adds, “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

How excited are you to watch Henry Cavill in The Witcher season 2? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

