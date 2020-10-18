Model Chrissy Teigen has updated fans with information on how her family is coping after she lost her baby last month.

“We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. She also shared a screen-grab of some recent tweets from husband and singer John Legend.

“This is for Chrissy,” the singer had tweeted on Thursday along with a YouTube link of his performance of “Never break” at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards.

Legend had dedicated “Never break” to Chrissy Teigen at the recent award ceremony.

“I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling,” Legend wrote on Twitter.

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility,” added Legend.

The singer went on to explain the meaning behind the song he sang on Wednesday.

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he wrote.

“We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a daughter, Luna Simone, and a son, Miles Theodore.

