Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard As Joker Looks Chilling; Joaquin Phoenix, You Have A Competition!

We have always seen grown-up Jokers in several Batman movies. From Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill to Heath Ledger, the actors have thrilled us with their outstanding act. Last year, Joaquin Phoenix impressed everyone as Joker in Todd Phillips’ standalone movie on the DC supervillain. But what if we have a younger clown prince of crime? That too played by Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard aka Mike?

Sounds interesting, isn’t it? Todd Phillips gave us an insight into what kind of life Arthur Fleck had lived before he turned into the murderous clown. But what if there’s a story based on his childhood entirely? Finn would be a perfect choice to play the part.

If you are wondering why we are suggesting Finn Wolfhard’s name, well, because of his Instagram story. The Stranger Things actor is quite active recently on social media. A few hours ago, he shared several pics on his Instagram story. In one of the story, he has a Joker make-up on him. It looks like an Instagram filter. However, if it’s not, the lips make-up is on point.

After seeing this picture, all we have to say to Joaquin Phoenix is that you have a young competition. It would be interesting to see Finn Wolfhard as young Arthur Fleck sometime in future.

Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the star cast of Stranger Things had started shooting for the fourth season. Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and others took to their social media pages to share the first picture from the set. Everyone gave the same caption to it, “In the Upside Down, meanwhile…”.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, there were reports that Joaquin Phoenix might reprise his character for a Joker sequel. The actor is apparently offered a huge amount for the same. Reports also stated that Warner Bros and DC wants to create a Joker universe and Jim Carrey might be playing one of the clown princes of crime too.

Do you want to see Finn Wolfhard as younger Joker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

