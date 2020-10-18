Actress Doreen Montalvo, who had appeared in Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire and In The Heights died on Saturday at the age of 56. Reportedly, she died due to sudden ailments. She was married to fellow stage actor Michael Mann in 2010 and a step-mother to his children.

Actress Montalvo’s manager Steve Maihack took to Instagram to confirm the death of the artist. He also wrote, “We are devastated to hear she has left us today. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her husband Mike Mann and their family during this time. Love and light to all her friends, colleagues and fans…my heart aches for us all.”

Recently, Doreen Montalvo reprised her role of bolero singer in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of “In the Heights”. She was also an ensemble cast member of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” musical movie adaptation. Both films are set to premiere in 2021 thus making the actor’s final performance.

Apart from bolero singer, Montalvo was also an understudy for Daniela, Camila and Abuela Claudia in the original cast of “In the Heights.” She also portrayed an ensemble member of Broadway production, “On Your Feet!”, where she was an understudy for Nena and Lucia from 2015 to 2017. She also served as an understudy Gloria Fajardo, a Cuban mother raising her family in Miami.

Actress Doreen Montalvo also played the role of Amelia in the world premiere of “American Mariachi”, which debuted at the Old Globe and Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Her off-Broadway and national tour credits incorporate in Giant, Flashdance, Mamma Mia, La Lupe and Curvy Widow.

She was also a cast member of Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire and performed as a Janet Lundy in three preview performances. However, the show was shut down due to coronavirus pandemic. The late actor also made appearances in a slew of TV series including Law & Order, The Good Wife, Smash, One Life to Live and Elementary and Madam Secretary. Her film credits, all from 2013, include “The Tale of Timmy Two Chins,” “Jack, Jules, Esther & Me” and “Tracked.”

