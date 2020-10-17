Sia is one of the most popular singers globally. Her tracks “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills” gave her immense popularity among the youth. Recently, Sia has voiced her public support for Johnny Depp on social media amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the 44-year-old singer took to Twitter and showed her support for the 57-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor. She also took an indirect dig on Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard, as well as her former boyfriend Elon Musk.

Sia wrote, “Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp. I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.” The tweet got viral immediately with almost 12.5k likes on Twitter.

Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020 Advertisement

For the unversed, Amber Heard is counter-suing Johnny Depp for USD 100 million, accusing him of “orchestrating a false and defamatory smear campaign” against her.

In her another tweet, Sia addressed Elon musk, who dated Amber Heard in the past. She wrote, “Also @elonmusk didn’t you give her the seven million she “donated” from her settlement? She still came out seven million richer. Why are you protecting her? She will never get the help she needs if we all stay silent!”

Also @elonmusk didn’t you give her the seven million she “donated” from her settlement?

She still came out seven million richer.

Why are you protecting her?

She will never get the help she needs if we all stay silent! — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

In the tweet, Sia was referring to the $7 million Amber Heard got as a divorce settlement from Johnny Depp. The money was donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Speaking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, neither of them have publicly responded to Sia’s comments at this time. What’s your opinion on Sia’s tweets? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Chris Evans’ Love Note For His Pet Dodger Is Every Dog Lover!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube