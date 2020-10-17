Chris Evans' Love Note For His Pet Dodger Is Every Dog Lover!

The one admirable quality dog lovers have is that they can go on and on about their pets. Chris Evans is no different. If you take one look at his Twitter page and check the media, he has shared a lot of pics and videos of his doggo, Dodger. The pet dog has been a part of Captain America actor’s life for more than 2-3 years now.

We are sure that Chris must be looking back and smiling because adopting Dodger was one of the best decisions in his life. The love and friendship the duo share make us smile and crave for such affection. But it looks like during the pandemic, their bond has strengthened more than before.

If you remember, a few months ago, Chris Evans revealed that his dog had undergone hip surgery. The surgery became successful, and on social media, The Avengers actor shared he felt like a nervous parent. Today, the actor again took to his Twitter page and expressed love for Dodger.

Chris Evans wrote, “There’s a slight chance that I might have the best dog in the world. And he doesn’t even know it. It’s such a clean dynamic. What did we do to deserve dogs?”

That’s a very cute thing to say, and we wish pets could read. Dodger would’ve smiled and cried his heart out, seeing what his best friend thinks of him.

In the comments section, fans agree with Evans. One person wrote, “e protec, he never panic, they have such a clean ᵈʸⁿᵃᵐᶦᶜ”.

Another replied, “I ask myself the same EVERY DAY, whenever I’m crying, sad, sick or something like that mine is always on my side, never leaves and always stays with me, without even knowing why I’m sad, I love him so much. this is troy, my dog, say hi to him!”

A lot of people have shared their pet pics and pet stories. This Twitter thread is full of PAWsitivity and love. Check out Chris Evans’ tweet below:

There’s a slight chance that I might have the best dog in the world. And he doesn’t even know it. It’s such a clean dynamic. What did we do to deserve dogs? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Knives Out actor grabbed headline due to his n*de leak on the internet. However, he took this as an opportunity to remind people in America to cast their votes this year. On the other hand, his Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared her theory that the Captain America actor must have purposely shared the pic.

Aren’t both Chris and Dodger adorable? Let us know what you think of your pets in the comments below.

