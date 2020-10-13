Advertisement

We all can never forget how Chris Evans accidentally shared his n*de photo on Instagram. While we all think it was purely an accident, his Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis thinks that Evans has planned the whole incident. The actress recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she expressed her theory. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, it was mid-September when Captain America: The First Avenger star shared an iPhone video on his Instagram stories. When the clip ended, Chris’ camera roll ran, and eagle-eyed fans spotted a dark photo of his genitals.

Chris immediately addressed the mishap with a sense of humour and used all the attention to promote the importance of voting. “Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Evans wrote at that time.

When Jamie Lee Curtis had seen the image back then, she had congratulated her on-screen son from Knives Out by saying, “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” Recently, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jamie Lee Curtis said, “My question is this, he’s so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being.”

“I’m wondering if it was even planned?” she added. To which Kelly Clarkson replied, “Oh, he’s so clever! I kind of think it was planned just because he was trying to get people to vote.”

Jamie Lee Curtis added, “I could have made some sort of joke and said he took after his movie father, Don Johnson (a reference to his on-screen father in Knives Out.) Because I’m really, really close friends with Melanie Griffith. She’s one of my best friends and has been forever and she was married to him twice.”

Well, what do you think of the matter? Do you really believe that Chris Evans had intentionally planned the whole gimmick? Tell us your views in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

