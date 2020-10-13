The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2: When It Surpassed The Amazing Spider-Man Globally!

The final part of much-loved franchise Twilight released in 2012. Titled The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, the film was directed by Bill Condon and starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in the lead.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

Advertisement

1) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 did a worldwide business of $829.7 million according to Box Office Mojo. The domestic business of the film was $292.3 million.

2) The film proved to be highest grossing one of the franchise.

3) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 released in 2012 and proved to be 6th highest-grossing film of that year globally. It crossed biggies like The Amazing Spider-Man ($757.9 million), Men in Black 3 ($624 million) and others.

4) In the US too, the film was 6th highest grosser of the year.

5) The romantic fantasy is 81st highest-grossing film of all time globally even after 8 years of its release.

6) It was the first Twilight film to cross the $500 million mark internationally. The overseas business of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was $537.4 million. The best-performing markets were the UK ($57.9 million), Brazil ($54.2 million), Russia ($42.8 million), Germany ($39.2 million), France ($38.9 million), Spain ($31.2 million), Australia ($29.8 million), Mexico ($29.5 million) and Italy ($24.4 million).

It was also the first time that a Twilight film crossed the $50 million mark in the UK. It in fact did the same for Brazil as well, a country which showed huge growth for the franchise.

7) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was made on a budget of $120 million.

Twilight series is an urban fantasy romance that explores the love between a human girl and a vampire boy. Throughout the story, the vampire boy faces many dangers from supernatural creatures and battles with the impossibility of their relationship.

The film series is based on Stephenie Meyer’s popular book series of the same name. In August, the long-anticipated retelling of Twilight, Midnight Sun was launched.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds & Sandra Bullock To Reunite After The Proposal For Lost City Of D

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube