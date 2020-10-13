Ryan Reynolds & Sandra Bullock To Reunite After The Proposal For Lost City Of D

No one can deny that Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock looked lovely together in the 2009 hit romantic comedy film “The Proposal”. Since then, we are waiting to see the pair again sharing the screen. Well, the good news is that the duo will be soon reuniting as the latest reports suggest that Paramount Pictures is coming with its next project Lost City Of D which will star the talented actors once again. Interested to know the details? Read the article.

Advertisement

Lost City Of D will be directed by sibling filmmakers Adam and Aaron Nee. According to the reports, the idea was pitched by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon & the first draft was penned by Oren Uziel. However, Dana Fox has written the latest draft.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, “the studio hopes will re-team Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Neither has a deal and the latter’s availability is questionable because the studio is looking to move quickly.”

The report further adds, “Gordon is attached to produce via his Exhibit A Films. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin via her company 3dot Productions.”

Sandra Bullock told EW, “The idea that Paramount is willing to return to a genre we haven’t seen in awhile, makes us incredibly excited. When Liza and I heard the Nee Brothers pitch we knew we were about to embark on an ambitious and fun ride. We all need some action, escapism and love right now. And if I have to humiliate myself on screen to do it… then so be it!”

Speaking about The Lost City of D, the story features a romance author (to be played by Sandra Bullock) who figures out that the fictional city that she has been writing is actually real. This makes her go on a journey to find the city.

How excited are you to see Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock reuniting for The Lost City of D? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

Must Read: Max Ehrich To Release A Single About His First Meet With Ex Demi Lovato?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube