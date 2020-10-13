Harry Styles is one of the most popular pop-stars in the world. And the British singer isn’t just popular for his singing skills but also his acting and looks. From his red carpet appearances to his casual outfit spottings; Styles’ nails all the departments like a pro.

Being a celebrity in today’s harsh times comes with responsibility. Whatever you do, you’re going to be judged for every little thing from allowing fans to take a selfie or not take a selfie with you.

Lately, Harry Styles fans are trending #TreatHarryWithKindness and is going viral on Twitter, the reason being fans approached him for selfie and he sportingly posed for the same but that look on his face is what is making the headlines. The Adore You singer looked uncomfortable while posing for the pictures and hence fans decided to take a charge for his privacy and make it clear to the general public.

A fan of Styles, tweeted, “he looks so uncomfortable and annoyed. they disrespected harry’s privacy just to sell what he signed and make money off of it. It’s extremely disrespectful and annoying, i cant imagine how he feels. Everyone should understand why he likes to be private. #TreatHarryWithKindness”

Another fan tweeted, “I just saw the video and I feel bad. He looked so uncomfortable but the fucking FACT THAT HE DIDNT WANT TO DISAPPOINT THEM BY SAYING NO hurtS worse #TreatHarryWithKindness”

Another fan came forward in support of Harry and tweeted, “i mean his face shows it all, yeah right the supposedly “fans” “accidentally” met harry styles with a full fine line and a random 1d vinyl? like we weren’t born yesterday okay… He is a person with feelings, respect his damn privacy! #TreatHarryWithKindness”

Take a look at some the reactions here from Twitter:

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently postponed his ‘Love On Tour’ because of the ongoing pandemic and updates his fans on Twitter about the same. “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.”

Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

Share your thoughts on Harry Styles’ fan trending #TreatHarryWithKidness in the comments below.

