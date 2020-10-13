The pandemic and lockdown have been a mood spoiler for all of us this year. The funny thing is even celebs all around the world are facing the same ordeal as such. It goes without saying that the consumption of the internet and social media is the highest this year so far. Chris Pratt is another celeb who has again become active on social media as the shoot of Jurassic World: Dominion came to a standstill.

To those who have missed out on the update; a few days ago, it was reported that several cast members from the sets tested COVID-19 positive. However, they later tested negative. But to ensure everyone’s safety, director Colin Trevorrow announced on social media that they will pause the shoot for 2 weeks. He had tweeted, “Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols, we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

Now that there’s one more week to go for the shoot to resume, Chris Pratt is entertaining his fans on social media. The Jurassic World: Dominion actor shared 3 different posts. The first post is a picture of a sheep from the farm. However, the caption given by Guardians of The Galaxy actor to it is quite positive.

Chris Pratt wrote, “When people tell you, “Try out the fortunetellers. Consult the spiritualists. Why not tap into the spirit-world, get in touch with the dead?” Tell them, “No, we’re going to study the Scriptures.” People who try the other ways get nowhere—a dead end! Frustrated and famished, they try one thing after another. When nothing works out they get angry, cursing first this god and then that one, Looking this way and that, up, down, and sideways—and seeing nothing, A blank wall, an empty hole. They end up in the dark with nothing.”

Ask me how I know.

Isaiah‬ ‭8:19-22‬ ‭MSG‬‬”.

The second post is a video in which the Jurassic World: Dominion star is showing us how to click goofy mirror selfies or videos. As he zooms the camera, he makes funny expressions too. The Avengers: Endgame actor captioned it, “New format. Gotta post some new stuff I guess.”

In the third video, he’s playing golf indoor and trying 9 Putts at a time. Pratt captioned it, “Ok. New format they wanted me to post three times today I guess. I don’t know. But here’s me practicing 9’ putts over and over again obsessively because the only way to get better is to practice. And one of those little putting mats is a great way to pass the time in quarantine. All day you can putt. Just putt putt putt putt putt putt all day long. I know. Question is: Does this putting practice translate to lower scores on the course!? Answer is: Oh hell no. I am still really bad for all the damn time I spend on this game. But… do I enjoy it? Nope. I mean. Kinda? When it’s good it’s real good (very rarely) but when it’s bad I want to throw my clubs off a bridge. Basically, if any man ever treats my daughter the way golf treats me I will tell her to leave him. I wish I was man enough to quit golf. I CANT QUIT YOU! Golf is mean to me. She’s cruel. She’s downright abusive. But I guess… I guess I love her. I guess that’s love. I must love this game. It drives me crazy. And here I am obsessing about it. Posting about it. Oh what a fool you’ve made of me golf. It’s over. We’re done. C’est la vie! Nice knowing ya. It’s fine. I’ll see you tomorrow.”

Check out the posts by Chris Pratt below:

Well, it looks like the break from Jurassic World: Dominion shoot has brought Chris Pratt back to his quirky self!

