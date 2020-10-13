After Enola Holmes, Netflix To Bring Sherlock Junior Movie?

After Henry Cavill impressing people in Enola Holmes looks like Sherlock Holmes has become a raging topic for filmmakers. Benedict Cumberbatch is already heading BBC’s Sherlock which had 4 successful seasons so far. Recently, it was reported that Ryan Reynolds is also eyed to play the iconic character.

It looks like Netflix has deeply fallen in love with the intelligent and sharp detective from Baker Street. Well, who doesn’t admire him? But nothing can beat the streaming giant’s obsession with the character as they are now planning a spin-off in the character.

Yes, you read it right! When Arthur Conan Doyle wrote the character and his adventures, he might have not imagined there will be a day with multiple projects on his character. As reported by What’s On Netflix, a movie on Sherlock Junior is on its way soon.

While the speculations have been doing for quite some time, this time they have shared some plot details. The portal mentioned, “Sherlock Junior follows a modern-day young John Watson as he links up with British expatriate and new neighbour, Sherlock Holmes, to solve the mystery behind a strange disappearance and a witch’s curse on their town. Building a team of fellow child sleuths, they must work together to evade a number of dangerous thieves if they have any chance at finding the treasure she left behind.”

Now that’s an interesting plot. John Watson plays a vital role in the detective’s life as his most trusted partner. This new dimension to their story will indeed be a treat to see.

So far, it is not revealed who will play the characters. It is obvious that Benedict Cumberbatch and Henry Cavill won’t be a part of this as they have their independent projects on the same already. But we wonder if Ryan Reynolds will essay the detective for Sherlock Junior.

Meanwhile, everyone is awaiting the fifth season of BBC’s Sherlock. Along with Benedict, the show also stars Martin Freeman, Mark Gatiss and Louise Brealey.

Do you think there should be a movie called Sherlock Junior? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

