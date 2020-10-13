The Batman: Forget Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell's Transformation Is Like WTF

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is amongst the highly anticipated projects and it’s making the news for all the right reasons. Yesterday, the pictures of Robert Pattison from Liverpool’s St George’s Hall were out on social media. He looked dapper with a serious look on his face. And now, the pictures of actor Colin Farrell are going viral and they are exciting AF!

For the unversed, the 44-years-old actor is playing Oswald Cobblepot AKA The Penguin in the film. He will be seen as a rising crime lord. For this particular role, the actor has put on a considerable amount of weight and the latest pictures prove that his transformation has paid off.

As per pictures, Colin Farrell is looking totally unrecognisable in a suit and tie worn under a Mafia-style grey leather coat. The scars on his face too looked quite impressive.

Here’s the look of Colin Farrell from The Batman:

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson was clicked on the sets for the first time yesterday morning when he arrived at Liverpool’s St George’s Hall. From the pictures, it looks like a funeral scene was scheduled for the day. It also looks like the venue is being used as the Gotham Hall. It was revealed on Wednesday that filming had started on the highly anticipated film.

Robert looked dapper in a black suit covered in a smart woollen coat as he stepped out of a chauffeur-driven car. The actor stood under a large black umbrella to avoid getting wet in as a downpour.

Before the actor made it on sets, several extras gathered at the location. Gotham Police cars were seen parked outside the venue with the extras filed in while cameras rolled. Dressed in black, the cast members were seen carrying wreaths and various other floral arrangements as they gathered for the service. They wore face masks in between shooting scenes keeping safety norms in mind.

A vintage version of the Batmobile is also visible in these pictures. The car, which is parked at the steps of the building, is under the watch of a security team dressed in black.

