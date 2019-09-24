The Batman: Jeffrey Wright, Jonah Hill In Talks to Play Pivotal Roles in Robert Pattinson Starrer

Ever since the announcement of The Batman, the fans have been waiting with bated breath to get some details about the film. The team recently announced that Twilight star Robert Pattinson would step in the shoes of Christian Bale and essay the role of Batman. Now, the buzz is that Jeffrey Wright and Jonah Hill have been approached to play pivotal roles in the film.

Jeffrey Wright is being eyed to play the role of Jim Gordon. Jim is a long-time ally of the Dark Knight. He eventually rises in the Gotham City Police Department to become Commissioner. Hill also is in early talks to play a villain. Yes, you read that right! Hill might essay a baddie on the screen for this film.

Although his character hasn’t yet been decided yet. The makers are narrowing his character to either the Penguin / Oswald Cobblepot or the Riddler / Edward Nygma are the choices. Both are part of the so-called Batman’s “rogues gallery” and would hence be perfect to the approach that Reeves is going for with The Batman.

As per the reports, the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is a reboot that’s not part of the DC film universe. It is helmed by The War For The Planet Of The Apes writer-director Matt Reeves. The Batman releases June 25, 2021 in cinemas in India and elsewhere.

