Raai Laxmi Posts A Sexy Bikini Picture, Fans Go Gaga Over Her Bold Look

Actress Raai Laxmi, who is a popular face in the Telugu film industry, has shared yet another new picture of hers on social media. Raai is known for posting bold pictures and this time too, she has shared a bikini picture of herself.

Her picture is making all her fan drool over her bikini body. She is seen flaunting her curves like a boss.

Taking to the Twitter account, she wrote, “Someone once said to me ‘I don’t know how you do it’ I told them ‘I wasn’t given a choice’.”

Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans of her started flooding the posts with a lot of comments. One user wrote, “OMG seriously feeling jealous with your toned abs 😡 #Respect 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 I know that’s not easy #RaaiLaxmi & beautiful quotes too.”

Another user wrote, “Queen @iamlakshmirai Your beauty is unique and there is no one else in the world like you. ❤️ That’s your power! 💪”

“What a transformation.amazing.your hard exercise and diet given this beautiful body.👍”

On the work front, Raai Laxmi is currently working on the Tamil horror flick Cinderella, which stars her in the titular role. She will also be seen in the Kannada action-drama Jhansi.

