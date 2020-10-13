Who will play the next Wolverine after Hugh Jackman? This is a question that every MCU fan wants to know for a year. A lot of names popped up in the last year, but nothing has been finalized. Marvel Studios tried to convince Hugh to reprise the role of clawed superhero, but the actor has retired after 2017’s Logan. He is in no mood to play the superhero again.

For a while, the buzz had stopped. But it has started again now that shooting of movies is back in the game. As the shooting of several MCU projects have resumed too, looks like Marvel wants to finalise one central character. The latest rumour suggests that The Boys actor Karl Urban is being considered to play the clawed superhero.

Karl Urban does have that rough attitude, and we have been it as Billy Butcher in The Boys. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, the actor is also chasing the part to play Wolverine. If that happens, this isn’t the first time the actor will be seen in an MCU movie.

If you remember, Karl Urban played the role of Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok. His character betrays the people of Asgard and joins Hela (Cate Blanchett) in the destruction of the planet. However, by the end of the movie, Skurge sacrifices his life to save his people against Hela.

Will Marvel hire him as Wolverine? Only time will tell. The reports mentioned that they want a relatively young actor to play the part. Considering The Boys actor is 48, it is unlikely that he will cast. Also, there is no confirmation from Marvel Studios yet. So we will have to wait to know who will play the next clawed superhero after Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, Phase 4 of MCU has several projects coming up. Black Widow, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man 3 and Black Panther 2 are the upcoming movies. There are also several Disney+ series called Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and What If…?, to name a few.

Do you think Karl Urban is apt to play Wolverine? Let us know in the comments below.

