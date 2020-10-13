Kylie Jenner and BFF Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou are like twin sisters. They keep grabbing the eyeballs with their twinning attires and vacay pictures. However, this time, Stassie is all over the news and Noah Centineo is to be blamed for it. As per reports, the couple is already married.

Yes, you heard that right. Anastasia is currently in Las Vegas with Kylie. The duo flew via Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s private plane, Kylie Air. The occasion was special as it was Cardi B’s grand 28th birthday bash.

However, what has been under the radar is the huge rock on Anastasia Stassie Karanikolaou’s finger. Kylie Jenner’s BFF was spotted with a massive rock on her wedding finger last weekend. As expected, fans couldn’t keep calm and wondered if she’s tied the knot. But how does Noah Centineo come into the picture? We’ll make it easier for you. Scroll below.

Actually, Anastasia Stassie Karanikolaou and Noah Centineo have been quite flirty on Instagram lately. Their fun banter has been noticed by fans several times. It has only led fans to wonder if something’s cooking behind the scenes.

Recently, Stassie shared a picture of herself in a multi-coloured oversized jacket. Taking to the comments section, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor wrote, “Give me my damn jacket woman.”

Kylie Jenner’s BFF did not hold back either as she mockingly commented, “What are u talking about it’s my jacket.”

Furthermore, a private account @deauxmoi shared the news of Anastasia Stassie Karanikolaou and Noah Centineo’s wedding. Their sources state that the couple ‘confirmed that they did get married but that his family didn’t find out till later [sic].’

However, the rumours have neither been confirmed nor denied yet. But if it’s true, we’re sure Kylie Jenner would be super excited for her bestie.

Meanwhile, Cardi B too reconciled with her ex-husband Offset during the birthday bash. The WAP singer was even seen performing sultry moves on him in viral videos. Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, The Weeknd were others in attendance at the big birthday bash.

