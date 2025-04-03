A24’s real-time gritty war thriller Warfare, co-written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and visionary filmmaker Alex Garland (known for Civil War and 28 Days Later), is set to arrive in theatres soon. This gripping film immerses audiences in an intense, boots-on-the-ground narrative of modern warfare, camaraderie, and survival.

Set deep in insurgent territory, Warfare follows an elite Navy SEAL platoon on a high-stakes surveillance mission that spirals into chaos. Inspired by firsthand accounts and the memories of those who lived through it, the film delivers an unfiltered look at the harrowing realities of combat and the unbreakable bonds forged on the battlefield. Warfare will arrive in theatres in India and the US on April 11, 2025.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast led by Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn as Sam, a character inspired by Joe Hildebrand, a SEAL gravely injured during an evacuation. “It’s a very contained script — you’re dropped in the middle of these people’s lives with very little exposition,” the actor said while speaking about Warfare movie. “There’s something about the way Alex and Ray have framed these characters where it’s one organism, rather than a selection of characters — you watch them navigate something going terribly awry and how their brotherhood and camaraderie gets them out,” he added.

Joining Quinn in Warfare is Charles Melton as Officer in Charge Jake Wayne of the second Ramadi operation, Cosmo Jarvis as central figure Elliott Miller, Will Poulter as Captain Eric, the Officer in Charge of the first mission, and Evan Holtzman as expert sniper Brock. The cast also features Finn Bennett as a communications officer, Noah Centineo as gunner Brian, Henrique Zaga as point man Aaron, Taylor John Smith as sniper Frank, Kit Connor as gunner Tommy, with Michael Gandolfini and Adain Bradley rounding out the SEAL team.

The cast underwent rigorous training to ensure realism, forming an unbreakable bond akin to real SEAL teams. In keeping with the military tradition, the actors even adopted their own nicknames: Melton was “Top,” after his father’s surfing nickname; Poulter became “Daddy,” for constantly reminding cast members about laundry day; Taylor John Smith was “Lamb Bone,” Kit Connor was “Baby Face,” and Cosmo Jarvis embraced “Booger Boo,” the real-life nickname of SEAL Elliott Miller.

Warfare is more than just an action-packed war film – it’s a raw and emotional journey into the heart of battle. It delivers a cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll. To witness the gripping war epic, head to cinemas on April 11. Check out the trailer of the movie below:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Lindsay Lohan Originally Wanted To Be Regina George In Mean Girls, But The Casting Team Had Other Plans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News