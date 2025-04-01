After months of reports about a biopic on iconic band The Beatles and casting rumors running rampant, the official announcement is here. The rock band is finally getting their legendary story told on the silver screen, and that too in quite a unique and interesting four-part cinematic event.

The cast and the release date have also been announced, and some of the rising names in Hollywood have been picked and chosen for the roles of the four members of the English band, also called the Fab Four. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming biopic, including who plays what.

Beatles Biopic: From Paul Mescal To Joseph Quinn, Who Has Been Cast As Fab Four?

Sam Mendes will be the director of the biopic, which will be divided into four feature films about The Beatles. All four of them will intersect and share the saga of the popular band from the 1900s. Paul Mescal is all set to play Paul McCartney. On the other hand, Harris Dickinson will essay the role of John Lennon. Sabrina Carpenter’s ex, Barry Keoghan, will portray Ringo Starr.

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is cast as George Harrison. Sony will be producing all four of the feature films and while the exact release date is yet to be finalized, the release month and year have been announced and are quite far away. The films will officially release in April 2028, which is many years away, as revealed at the 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Sam showed up at the event and showcased messages from the cast to introduce them as the faces of the four-part biopic. “The Beatles changed my understanding of music. I’ve been trying to make a movie about them for years,” the director opened up about his long dream coming to fruition.

Officially called The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, the series of films are described as a “first bingeable theatrical experience” for the fans, and the filming is slated to last a year, which explains why the release is far off. Each of the four films will be told from a band member’s perspective.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” the director said during a statement, expressing his passion to make this not just a cinematic masterpiece but also something that is worth their legacy.

Ringo, one of the two remaining band members, previously told People that he was excited to see the end product and the “madness of making four movies at the same time.” John Lennon died in 1980, and George Harrison died in 2001. Paul McCartney is the other alive member of The Beatles.

