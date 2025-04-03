James Gunn is about to bring Superman back to the big screen, and after years of waiting, the role has finally been filled by David Corenswet. But before everything was locked in, there was one condition Gunn had for Corenswet. Now, don’t worry, it wasn’t anything crazy or outlandish. It was actually something pretty simple, but still important.

Gunn wanted to make sure that David was totally on board with the responsibility that comes with playing one of the most iconic superheroes in history. After all, Superman isn’t just a role; it’s a legacy. Corenswet had to show that he was in it for the long haul, not just as an actor, but as someone who could carry the character and represent him in a new era. Curious yet? Well, let’s get into exactly what James Gunn asked of him before the casting was official!

What Was The Condition James Gunn Demanded?

So, what’s the one thing James Gunn demanded from David Corenswet before he could officially take on the role of Superman? It wasn’t about how fast he could fly or how perfectly he could wear the cape. Nope, Gunn had a more personal condition: Corenswet had to agree to treat everyone around him with kindness and respect.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, Gunn shared how important this was to him, saying, “They treated everyone with kindness and respect. I’ve seen sets that cater to an actor or director’s ego and that’s just not something that would happen with David. He is Superman, even in his nerdiness.”

Apparently, Corenswet’s love for old jazz standards is part of what makes him such a down-to-earth guy. Gunn even joked about it, saying, “Like that’s what he listens to, just as normal procedure.” For Gunn, it’s all about humility, and he sees that in David, just like Superman himself: “He’s a simple man in complicated times.” And honestly, how cool is that?

Why Does Superman Bleeds In First Shoot of Trailer?

Okay, so why on earth is Superman bleeding in the first shot of his trailer? It’s not your usual “superhero takes a punch and keeps going” kind of moment. In a Q&A with ScreenRant at the Superman trailer event, James Gunn explained why his version of the Man of Steel starts off a bit battered. According to Gunn, this Superman is all about kindness, even when the world around him isn’t making it easy. He said, “We do have a battered Superman in the beginning. That is our country.” Yeah, Gunn’s really digging into some deep stuff here. The idea is that Superman, much like the people of America, can be misunderstood and under attack for just trying to do good, even if it doesn’t always look “cool” to everyone.

Gunn’s version of Superman is a guy whose true power lies not in his muscles but in his heart. He also clarified that he’s not trying to create a “fascistic power fantasy.” It’s more about showing that kindness is still worth fighting for, even when it’s hard. Pretty refreshing, right?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Mother’s Heartbreaking Final Words & Emotional Toll Of Her Passing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News