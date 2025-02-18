James Gunn wasted no time setting the record straight about Henry Cavill’s Superman status. After the whole drama around Cavill’s return, Gunn dropped some truth bombs while revealing his plans for the DC Universe. Spoiler alert: Cavill was never recast as Superman.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast. For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.” Gunn made crystal clear (per The Hollywood Reporter.). Remember when Cavill announced his return to Black Adam in October 2022? Yeah, that wasn’t Gunn’s call. He was focused on casting the right Superman for his vision—and that didn’t include Cavill for the upcoming Superman: Legacy, set to fly into theaters in 2025.

But don’t get it twisted — Gunn has no bad blood with Cavill. He called him a “great guy” and explained that the actor had been “dicked around by a lot of people” under the old regime at DC. Still, Gunn’s new Superman needed a fresh face and a different direction, especially since this story would dive into a younger, earlier stage of the character’s life.

Cavill, ever the class act, took it like a champ. On Instagram, he confirmed he wouldn’t be back as Superman and respected the shift in leadership at DC. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” he wrote, hinting that he’s ready to move on.

So, while fans are still digesting the news, Superman: Legacy is coming — and Gunn’s got big plans. It’s gonna explore Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing, kicking off a whole new chapter for the DC Universe. It looks like the dawn of a new era is here — no Cavill cape is needed.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did Harry Potter Star Jason Isaacs Lie To The White Lotus Creator During Season 3 Audition? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News