The White Lotus is back with its third season and the first episode released on February 16, 2025. The edition stars Jason Isaac who portrays Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman on vacation in Thailand with his family. He is known for playing Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter. Yes, when Draco says “My father will hear about this,” he is talking about Lucius, essayed by Jason.

Meanwhile, recently he revealed that he lied to Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, when he first auditioned for the coveted role in season 3 of the award-winning dark comedy HBO series. Here’s what the 61 year old shared about it and how he rectified it by changing his lie to reality later on.

Did Harry Potter Star Jason Isaacs Lie To The White Lotus Creator During Season 3 Audition?

Jason revealed that during his in-person audition for the role, he told Mike that he was an admirer of his work on the show. “You’re the first person I’ve ever said this to. I lied to Mike and Dave and told them I was a huge fan,” he told People, also referring to David Bernad, the executive producer on the show. In reality, he hadn’t watched a single episode of the anthology.

But that didn’t last long because after the audition, he binge watched both the first and second seasons. “The only reason I hadn’t watched it is my family had started without me. They loved it like crazy,” he shared and then added that when season 2 came out, he wanted to watch the first season before diving into the second. “I just hadn’t caught up,” Jason disclosed.

“I watched all of them in like a day and a half. I basically sat and stewed in my own filth, watched it and realized why people had made such a fuss,” he stated and continued, “And then I was a fan, but by then I think I had the job.” He also shared that he was anxious and nervous about the audition.

But when he finally got the role, he thought that he “obviously didn’t do too appalling of a job.” Jason’s character Timothy Ratliff is a rich businessman and he is married to Victoria, who is played by Parker Posey. The two have three children, namely Saxon essayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah played by Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam portrayed by Sam Nivola.

The Ratliff family is on vacation in a resort in Thailand where the story takes place. As per the synopsis, the season “follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.” The third season has 8 episodes in total and a new episode will be released on HBO each week.

