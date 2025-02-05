Cavill has some exciting new franchises in the works, and honestly, they might be a better fit for him than his time as Superman or Geralt of Rivia. After kicking off his career back in 2001, Cavill became a household name with Man of Steel and later went on to slay it as the brooding, monster-slaying Geralt in The Witcher.

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with his exit from both DC and The Witcher, Cavill’s setting himself up for some seriously cool new roles. Forget Krypton and the Continent because Henry’s now ready for three new franchises that might be his best yet! Ready to see what’s next for this British powerhouse?

Henry Cavill’s Roles Other Than Superman And Geralt

Forget Superman and Geralt; Henry Cavill is leveling up with some seriously legendary franchises. First on the list is Highlander, where he’s been tapped to play the immortal warrior Connor MacLeod, a role waiting for the perfect reboot.

Directed by Chad Stahelski (yep, John Wick fame), this one will pack a punch, literally and figuratively. Then, there’s Voltron, the live-action version of the beloved animated series. It’s been in development for years, but Cavill’s now part of the cast, though no one knows who he’ll be playing. We can expect giant robots and a whole lot of action.

Finally, Cavill is stepping into the Warhammer 40,000 universe, a project he’s passionate about. After some hurdles with Amazon and Games Workshop, it’s finally full speed ahead, with Cavill not just starring but also acting as executive producer. This one’s a massive deal, combining a dedicated fan base and a truly epic world. Superman and Geralt may be behind him, but Cavill’s future looks more action-packed and legendary with these three projects.

Will Henry Cavill Return As Superman Or Geralt?

As much as fans adored Henry Cavill as Superman and Geralt of Rivia, his future looks way more fun with three new franchises. Being Superman? It’s a constant battle with the fans, the writing, and the never-ending controversy. The same goes for Geralt—lots of love, but the pressure’s real.

Now, Cavill’s diving into Highlander, Voltron, and Warhammer, all with dedicated fanbases and room for him to stretch his acting muscles in new ways. No more rigid superhero costumes or gritty witcher armor; these roles allow Cavill to explore different worlds and show off his range. Highlander will see him immortalized as a legendary warrior, Voltron promises epic robot battles, and Warhammer? Well, that’s a whole universe ready for him to conquer. There is no pressure, just pure potential.

