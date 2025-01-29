In the teaser’s closing moments, we see Superman, portrayed by David Corenswet, flying. However, something seems off in the shot, leading fans to quickly speculate that it relies heavily on computer-generated imagery.

The use of computer-generated imagery quickly became a hot topic of discussion. As debates sparked online, a Threads user commented under James Gunn’s post about the teaser, saying, ‘There’s plenty of time to refine the CG.’

James Gunn didn’t ignore the fan; instead, he cleared the air by confirming that there was no use of computer-generated imagery, saying, ‘There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide-angle lens up close.’ He attributed the difference in appearance to the wide-angle lens’s close proximity to the subject. He continued, ‘The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.’