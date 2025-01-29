In the teaser’s closing moments, we see Superman, portrayed by David Corenswet, flying. However, something seems off in the shot, leading fans to quickly speculate that it relies heavily on computer-generated imagery.
The use of computer-generated imagery quickly became a hot topic of discussion. As debates sparked online, a Threads user commented under James Gunn’s post about the teaser, saying, ‘There’s plenty of time to refine the CG.’
James Gunn didn’t ignore the fan; instead, he cleared the air by confirming that there was no use of computer-generated imagery, saying, ‘There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide-angle lens up close.’ He attributed the difference in appearance to the wide-angle lens’s close proximity to the subject. He continued, ‘The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.’
Previously, Gunn and Corenswet revealed that the upcoming film would not revisit the Man of Steel’s origin story. Instead, audiences will see Superman early in his career as a reporter at The Daily Planet.
By now, you already know that David Corenswet is taking on the role of Superman. But who’s playing Lois Lane? It’s none other than Rachel Brosnahan. And as for the iconic villain Lex Luthor, Nicholas Hoult steps into the role. The star-studded cast also features Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.
