When social media buzzed with calls to recast the Guardians hero, James Gunn swooped in faster than a spaceship in hyperdrive to defend Chris Pratt—and he wasn’t mincing words.

It all started when a X user suggested Pratt should be swapped out for Patrick Wilson (Aquaman) as Star-Lord. The post, which paired side-by-side photos of Pratt and Wilson, simply read, “Marvel. Hear me out. Just… replace him.” That tweet exploded, racking up over 13.5K retweets and 204K+ likes.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) February 8, 2019

Gunn, however, had zero patience for the chatter. “For what? Because of your made-up, utterly false beliefs about him?” Gunn fired back on Twitter. “Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord. But if he ever was, we would all be going with him.” The director wasn’t holding back, calling out what he deemed baseless rumors about Pratt’s character and religious views.

Pratt has faced significant criticism in recent years, primarily due to his association with Zoe Church, a Los Angeles-based Christian organization reportedly modeled after Hillsong Church. Hillsong’s got a controversial history, particularly regarding LGBTQ+ issues, leading to allegations that Pratt shares the same views. The whispers began in 2019 when Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page called Pratt out on X after his comments about religion during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Page tweeted, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti-LGBTQ, so maybe address that too?” That remark reignited debates about Pratt’s faith and sparked widespread accusations about his personal beliefs.

Pratt quickly addressed the claims, taking to Instagram to set the record straight. “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” he wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

While Pratt’s rebuttal did little to completely silence critics, Gunn’s public defense added weight to the debate. When another fan questioned Pratt’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues, Gunn doubled down, dismissing the claims as baseless hearsay. “He isn’t [homophobic],” Gunn tweeted. “I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t…)”

James Gunn’s loyalty to Chris Pratt proves one thing: Star-Lord isn’t going anywhere. Amid MCU debates and social media storms, Gunn’s support shines. In his galaxy, bonds with the Guardians crew are the ultimate superpower.

