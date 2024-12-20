Plot twist: Tom Cruise grounded Henry Cavill during a Mission: Impossible – Fallout stunt. It wasn’t because Cavill couldn’t fly—it was a HALO jump, and that’s way crazier than skydiving.

All geared up and ready to go, Cavill thought his wind tunnel training and parachute skills were enough to join Cruise in this dangerous stunt. He was so convinced that, on the day of the jump, he begged Cruise, saying, “I’m wearing a parachute, I’ve got some wind tunnel [training], surely I can just jump?”

But Cruise wasn’t having it. He straight-up told Cavill, “I get it; you’ve done every single stunt in the movie so far, but I can’t let you do this one. It needs specific training.” Ouch.

The HALO jump is extreme: high altitude, low opening. Despite Cavill’s stunts, Cruise wasn’t risking him on this one.

But I don’t think for a second Cavill took it personally. He joked about the whole thing, saying that Cruise was the ultimate daredevil in Hollywood—and, well, Cavill wasn’t entirely on that level yet. While frustrated, Cavill understood the reasoning. After all, Cruise is known for pulling off death-defying stunts like scaling the Burj Khalifa and hanging off a flying plane. It’s a dangerous game, and only Cruise, with his years of insane training, could pull it off.

So, Cavill had to settle for sitting that one out. Did it sting? Probably. But he did what any true professional would do—he turned the experience into a funny story for the press tour. And, as he admitted, Cruise’s decision made sense. After all, he wasn’t about to risk Cavill’s or his own life to add a little extra action to the sequence.

Ultimately, Cruise’s decision was less about star power and more about the highly technical nature of the stunt. Cavill may have been eager, but Cruise was the seasoned pro who knew precisely what was at stake. And even though Cavill didn’t get to leap with Cruise, both actors walked away with an unforgettable story that’s probably even better than a high-altitude jump.

