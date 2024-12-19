Henry Cavill is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Over the years, Cavill has portrayed many characters, including Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, Superman in DCEU, and Sherlock Holmes on Netflix. He also made a cameo as Wolverine in the MCU. Even then, fans can’t get enough of him on the screen. Fans all around the globe are rooting for Cavill to take on the mantle of James Bond, the role previously played by Daniel Craig.

Cavill had earlier auditioned for Bond but was rejected due to his younger age. He has also expressed his willingness to play the role. However, Agent 007 or any of his other characters is not Henry Cavill‘s dream role. Instead, he wants to bring one of the biggest figures of human history on-screen: Alexander the Great.

Henry Cavill Wants To Play Alexander The Great In A Movie

Alexander the Great is a role Henry Cavill has dreamed of playing for years. In an older interview with Star Tribune, Cavill revealed that he had “always had a soft spot for Alexander the Great.” Before he donned the cape as Superman or wielded a sword as Geralt, Cavill was in awe of stories of powerful leaders who shaped history. Among them is Alexander the Great, the Macedonian king who built one of the largest empires in history by age 30.

From uniting Greece to conquering vast stretches of Persia and parts of India, Alexander’s conquests remain unmatched. Alexander the Great’s story has been brought to the big screen before but with mixed results. “It’ll be years before anybody tries it again, I’ll keep my legs in shape for when they do,” Henry Cavill said in the interview.

For many fans and critics, Alexander’s story remains an untapped goldmine for cinema. For now, fans can only hope that Cavill gets the opportunity to step into the sandals of the legendary king. Whether or not his dream role becomes a reality, Cavill has proven himself to be one of the biggest names in the industry. Only time will tell whether or not he will play roles like Alexander, James Bond, or Wolverine.

