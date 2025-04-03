Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is shaping up to be a cinematic marathon, potentially so long that it might be split into two films. While that option is very much on the table, it hasn’t yet been set in stone.

Given the sheer scale of Jackson’s journey – from his childhood in Gary, Indiana, to the global heights of Thriller and beyond – dividing it into two parts wouldn’t be unprecedented. After all, Hollywood has done it before with significant projects like Wicked.

Sources tell Deadline that the Michael Jackson biopic could be split into two parts. While not definite, the option is on the table as it’s an almost 4-hour cut. pic.twitter.com/fTjB8U0A9z — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 2, 2025

Will Michael Make Its October 3 Release Date?

However, one question still lingers concerning Michael’s planned October 3 release date. As of now, the odds aren’t looking great, and with Universal distributing internationally and Japan having its own separate deal, there are plenty of moving parts that need alignment.

Besides, securing IMAX screens is crucial for a spectacle of this scale. It’s a strategy that worked wonders for producer Graham King’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which overcame hurdles, dazzled audiences, and ended up with four Oscars, a $51 million US opening, and a staggering $910.8 million worldwide haul.

Could Michael Slip to 2026?

As for a new timeline, industry insiders have thrown around the possibility of Michael slipping into 2026, but nothing is set in stone. There’s still an outside chance the film sneaks into late 2025 or even the tail end of this year, just in time for awards season.

Lionsgate already has Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid headlining Christmas Day, but in Hollywood, there’s always room for another major film if the timing is right.

Meanwhile, the studio made waves at CinemaCon, wowing attendees with Ballerina footage featuring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas and a surprise appearance by The Weeknd alongside Jenna Ortega, keeping the buzz alive for their upcoming slate.

Why No Footage at CinemaCon?

However, what was noticeably absent from the showcase was any footage from Michael and there’s a reason behind it.

Internal debates surrounding the film’s handling of the child molestation allegations against Jackson have led to heated disputes, reshoots, and legal wrangling. The Jackson estate wanted to keep the 1993 Jordan Chandler case out of the narrative, yet some elements reportedly made it into the film, causing a major rift behind the scenes.

Despite misleading claims from insiders, the Michael Jackson biopic is still on Lionsgate‘s website and up for release on October 2025. The CEO stated “more info is coming soon” and last year promised a unique, unprecedented marketing campaign for the movie. pic.twitter.com/UTDmLmHPwd — PIKL (@ATTACHNUDES) April 1, 2025

While Jackson was acquitted in a separate 2005 trial, the damage to his public image was irreversible, leading him to retreat from the spotlight in his final years.

