The Kardashian family has had its fair share of ups and downs over the last few decades. The reality television stars enjoy a lot of popularity, but along with it comes scrutiny, changing equations, and internal drama. While Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian used to be close at one point, the sibling duo is apparently not in a good place anymore.

Over the last few years, Khloe has gotten closer to Kim Kardashian, which hasn’t gone well with Kourtney, mainly because the latter’s relationship with Kim is toxic and cold. Khloe is also very close to Kourtney’s former partner, Scott Disick. The mix of it all has allegedly strained the sisterly relationship, and here’s what we know about it.

Are Things Between Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Not Okay Because Of Kim?

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, “Things between Khloé and Kourtney started to go south a couple of years ago, mostly because Kim put her in the middle.” The source told the portal that when Khloe took Kim’s side in the feud against Kourtney, things became quite frosty and fractured between the eldest and the youngest Kardashian sisters.

Even though Kim and Kourtney have improved their relationship, the latter is “still not in a great place” with Khloe. For the unversed, during a recent interview with Bustle, Khloe, who also goes by KoKo, mentioned Kim, her mother Kris, and brother Rob as her closest confidantes. Though she also mentioned “all her siblings,” she only named Kim and Rob.

Khloe revealed how Kim Kardashian has held her hand “through so many dark phases” for her. Calling her a crusader, the Good American founder said that Kim “has always been holding that light at the end of the tunnel,” drawing her “closer to the light” and how she is grateful for their relationship. Kourtney wasn’t even named by Khloe in the interview, leading fans to make assumptions. Meanwhile, Kim isn’t the only reason behind the rift.

Does Khloe Kardashian’s Close Bond With Scott Disick Affect Kourtney?

According to the insider, Khloe’s close bond with Scott Disick, Kourtney’s former partner and father of her children, hasn’t helped her case. “She still openly refers to him as her brother-in-law and hasn’t gotten close with Travis at all,” they alleged. For the unversed, Kourtney broke up with Scott in 2015. After she started dating Travis, the two got married in 2022.

Meanwhile, the insider concluded that Khloe’s bond with half-sister Kylie Jenner has been affected since she started dating Timothee Chalamet. Meanwhile, her other half-sister Kendall is busy with her own life. “It’s at a point where Khloé’s only real confidant in the family is Kim,” the source said and added that at one point in time, she used to be “equally close to all her siblings” but has been “really isolating herself these days.”

