Since the last few months, there have been several reports of people being worried about Britney Spears. Her loved ones, her team, and her managers are allegedly worried about the pop star as her “erratic” behavior does not seem to end. Recent reports have also claimed that her spending has also begun hurting her financial situation due to a lack of active sources of money.

The 43-year-old is now reportedly asking people to back off and let her live her life as she wants, especially after she finally got free from her decades-long conservatorship not too long ago. Here’s what we know about the dramatic situation and how Spears allegedly reacts to it.

Is Britney Spears Brushing Off Erratic Behavior Concerns?

According to In Touch Weekly, “Britney is brushing off new concerns for her wellbeing and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone.” The report states, “there are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle.” The videos posted by the pop star have only fueled questions about her mental health amongst fans and netizens.

Earlier this month, on her birthday, the pop star posted a video claiming that she had moved to Mexico and started kindergarten classes because she was now five years old. The insider alleged that Spears posted these “absurd videos for attention.” They added that the hitmaker wants it both ways and “does all sorts of wacky stuff,” and then complains about being noticed.

The report further claimed that Spears is checked on regularly and offered help if she wants it. What irritates Spears the most is how everyone online questions her and makes assumptions about her mental state, claiming “she’s going off the deep end.”

The source alleged that the singer is infuriated because “she swears that she’s totally fine and is just finally doing whatever the heck she wants.” The mother of two reportedly knows her fans understand and love her videos. She also has fun making them and doesn’t get what all the online ruckus is about. Spears allegedly wants people to back off and leave her alone.

Britney Spears & Her Allegedly Poor Financial Situation

A previous report claimed that Spears has also been spending a lot of money despite no longer being actively involved in the music industry. It alleged that she does not have any other active source of income, either, which has not helped her financial situation at all.

While there has been no confirmation, her managers have allegedly begged her to stop. Though she has a biopic in the works, it’s still pre-production and shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

