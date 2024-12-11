The much-awaited trailer of the post-apocalyptic horror flick 28 Years Later was finally released, and social media is in a frenzy. They are debating whether Cillian Murphy appeared in the trailer as a zombie incarnate of his character Jim. But did you know he was not the first choice for the role or even the second choice? However, he gained recognition in that role in the original movie 28 Days Later. Scroll below for the deets.

It was released in 2002 and directed by Danny Boyle, featuring the Oppenheimer star as a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious aggression-inducing virus causing the breakdown of society. The OG movie is credited with reinventing the zombie genre of horror film. It is also said to have influenced the revival of the genre a decade after its release with its fast-running infected and character-driven drama. In 2007, a sequel came out, 28 Weeks Later, and in 2025, the upcoming movie is set to entertain the fans.

Apart from the movies, there is a graphic novel titled 28 Days Later: The Aftermath and a comic book series from 2009 to 2011. According to FandomWire’s report, Cillian Murphy was not director Danny Boyle’s first choice for Jim in 28 Days Later. Moreover, he was not even the second choice for the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

The report revealed that versatile actor Ewan McGregor was the first choice of Boyle for Jim’s role in 28 Days Later. But Ewan dropped out of the role, and Danny’s focus shifted to another actor, and that was Ryan Gosling. However, the Barbie star had to opt out of the movie because of scheduling problems, eventually leading to Murphy taking the role.

Although Cillian gained recognition in the 2002 movie, he was not part of the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, which came out in 2007. But the actor had expressed his wish to be a part of the upcoming film 28 Years Later. In an interview with Collider, he said, “I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, “Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.” So I think we’re definitely approaching the 28 Years Later. But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it. If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it.”

28 Years Later’s trailer was released yesterday, and the netizens think they spotted Cillian Murphy in it. The netizens find a resemblance with a zombie in the film’s trailer and speculate about his return.

More about the film-

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

Cillian Murphy was also absent from the film’s official poster. The horror flick will feature Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes in crucial roles and is expected to be released in June 2025.

