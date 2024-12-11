Wicked and Moana 2 is going head to head at the box office, including in the US. After a spectacular Monday, Ariana Grande’s musical fantasy has reclaimed its #1 position. It has pushed the Disney sequel to #2. It has beaten Frozen II’s 3rd Monday gross to set a new record at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

It crossed the $300 million mark at the US box office after this weekend, becoming the fourth film to achieve that in 2024. The movie is in no mood for slowing down and has been ruling hearts since its release. Soon after its release, the fantasy flick became the highest-grossing musical adaptation in the US, surpassing Grease’s $190 million+ domestic haul to achieve that.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed Wicked topped the domestic box office chart as it collected a record $3.4 million post-Thanksgiving 3rd Monday. It dipped just 40.6% from last Monday and has also beaten Frozen II’s $1.9 million gross at the same point in time. The musical fantasy has hit a $325.5 million cume in the United States. It might even hit the $350 million mark after this weekend.

The report further stated that Wicked is eyeing $420–$470 million in North America. It has already beaten Dune 2 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s domestic hauls to become the 4th highest-grossing film in the US. It is also Universal’s biggest film of the year.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film is also performing well overseas, as it collected $135.4 million at the international box office. Adding that to its $325.45 million domestic cume, the musical fantasy’s global has reached $460.85 million. The movie was made on a reported budget of $150 million and required to earn between $300-$350 million worldwide to break even, and it has achieved that, too. The film has raked in 116.96% ~ 117% more of its production budget in the US alone.

Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Moana 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Axes Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’s $570M+ Haul To Become The 5th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News