Moana 2 is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. With its second weekend collections, it has already beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s global haul. It is also awfully close to hitting a huge milestone globally. It has been making news since its release by breaking almost every record set by Frozen II. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in March and is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. It featured Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in crucial roles. The film’s production budget was between $135 and $150 million, and it is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year. It collected $196.35 million at the domestic box office and $571.75 million worldwide.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s worldwide collection has been surpassed by Moana 2 after its second-weekend collections. The Disney sequel collected solid numbers on its second weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the animated feature collected a strong $103.7 million on its second weekend, with a drop of 36.7% from the opening weekend. It is a few thousand dollars away from hitting the $300 million mark both in the US and overseas. Therefore, the film is yet to hit the $600 million mark.

However, Moana 2 has reached a $299.96 million cume at the international box office. At the US box office, it collected a splendid $51.3 million on its second weekend, thereby taking the domestic cume to $299.3 million. It surpassed Twisters, Dune 2, and Beetlejuice’s domestic hauls. Allied with the $299.96 million overseas cume, the Disney sequel’s global haul stands at $599.29 million. It probably crossed the $600 million mark on Monday.

Moana 2 has thus surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s global haul of $571.75 million to become the 5th highest-grossing film of the year. Its next target is Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune 2, which collected $714.44 million worldwide.

Moana 2 was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

