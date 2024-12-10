Dwayne Johnson’s Red One is stubborn and refuses to give up at the box office despite facing multiple releases. It has now achieved a remarkable feat at the worldwide box office. The film came with a price tag of $200-$250 million and was not initially meant for a theatrical release. Scroll below for the deets.

The film surpassed Napoleon a few days back. It was by Ridley Scott that featured Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby in the leading roles. The Rock’s film became the second highest-grossing big tech streaming turned theatrical release in the United States, surpassing the Scott-helmed film’s domestic haul. The film, featuring Chris Evans in the lead adjacent role, received a solid boost during the Thanksgiving weekend. However, the makers never intended to earn big at the theatres, as the film was not meant for the theatres in the first place. It got delayed because of certain reasons, leading the makers to release it in the theatres instead of an OTT release on Prime Video.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson, collected $3.5 million on the fifth weekend at the international box office, experiencing a drop of just -30% despite Moana 2 and Wicked’s domination at the box office. The film has reached a $78.2 million international cume over 75 markets.

The comedy-action flick crossed the $150 million mark due to the winning numbers overseas and back home in the US. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, the movie collected $1.70 million on Friday, followed by $3.16 million on Saturday and $2.14 million on Sunday, which is $7.01 million at the US box office. The film played across 3,150 locations, and its domestic cume is $85.8 million.

Allied with the $78.2 million overseas cume, the action-comedy has reached $164 million global cume. It is reportedly eyeing a $180 million to $200 million run worldwide. As per Fernando’s report, Amazon aims to make people keep using their ecosystem, and letting them go out to see a movie in the theatres is not their endgame. Therefore, they spent little on the marketing for streaming turned theatrical films. However, in Red One’s case, Dwayne Johnson’s star power might be one of the main reasons it still manages to earn winning numbers at the box office.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

