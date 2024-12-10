Wicked broke yet another record with its third-week collections at the box office in North America. It surpassed Frozen II’s record numbers for a post-Thanksgiving third weekend. With that, it crossed a major milestone and is only the fourth film to achieve this feat in 2024. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is performing on par with Moana 2, maybe even better than the Disney sequel at times. If it continues this momentum, it will surely become one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year very soon. The Christmas Holidays are a few days away, and with no major releases except for Mufasa: The Lion King, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film is expected to rule at the box office in North America.

Luiz Fernando’s latest report revealed that Wicked’s weekend actuals came in higher. With that, it has also beaten Frozen II’s record of scoring the all-time record for post-Thanksgiving third-day weekend numbers. According to the report, the musical fantasy collected $36.5 million on its third weekend, beating Frozen II’s $35.2 million collection. The film experienced a drop of only 55.1% from last weekend.

The film crossed the $300 million mark at the North American box office. Another remarkable feat achieved by Wicked is the 4th film to cross that mark in the US this year. The movie stands at a $322.1 million cume in the US. It surpassed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $294.32 million to become the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in the United States. Moana 2 is also behind Ariana Grande’s film with its $299.32 million collection.

The musical fantasy is reportedly eyeing a $420-$470 million run in the United States. It is currently behind Inside Out 2‘s $652.98 million, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $636.74 million, and Despicable Me 4’s $361.00 million. It is expected to cross Despicable Me 4’s domestic haul soon.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

