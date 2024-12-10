Moana 2’s second weekend collection has left everyone stunned. Although the weekend actuals came in slightly lower, it is still a win for the Disney sequel. It has beaten Frozen II’s numbers at the box office in North America, registering the biggest post-Thanksgiving weekend of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Disney sequel has surpassed Twisters, Dune 2, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s domestic hauls. Twisters was released earlier this year, and so was Dune 2. They were both successful at the theatres. Moana’s sequel has occupied the #1 spot at the domestic box office.

Moana 2’s second-weekend actuals came in lower than reported earlier. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Dwayne Johnson starrer animated sequel collected a strong $51.3 million on its second 3-day weekend. However, the legs seem weaker than previous record holders, experiencing a drop of -63.3% from last weekend. It has beaten Frozen II’s second-weekend collection of $35.2 million as the biggest post-Thanksgiving weekend.

The animated feature missed the $300 million mark by just a few thousand dollars, but it has undoubtedly crossed it this Monday. Moana 2 stands at $299.3 million cume. It has beaten Twisters‘ $267.8 million, Dune 2’s $282.1 million, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $294.1 million. The Disney sequel is now the fifth highest-grossing film of the year in the US, and it has achieved that feat in just 12 days.

The film played across over 4,200 locations, and BoxOfficeReport.com revealed the individual collections earned by the movie in three days from Friday to Sunday. According to that, Moana 2 collected $11.68 million on Friday, followed by $23.13 million on Saturday and another $16.47 million on Sunday.

Moana 2 is reportedly eyeing a $465 million to $515 million run in the United States. The film was made on an estimated budget of $150-$175 million. It was released in the US on November 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

