Gladiator II approaches the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, and there is still some time to it. Meanwhile, the Ridley Scott epic is also tremendously close to surpassing Glen Powell’s disaster-adventure flick, Twisters. It is another step closer to achieving an interesting feat on the global list. Scroll below for more.

Twisters was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and based on a story by Joseph Kosinski. It was the stand-alone sequel to 1996’s Twister. The film featured the dashing Glen Powell as the lead alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Sasha Lane. It was released in July and was a box-office success. As per Box Office Mojo, it is the 13th highest-grossing film of the year, collecting $267.76 million in the US and $370.96 million worldwide.

Now, Gladiator II is gearing up to beat the worldwide haul of Twisters and move one step closer to entering the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year list. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, this Paul Mescal-led movie collected a solid $12.6 million this weekend. It has scored the 3rd biggest 3rd three-day weekend of 2024 for R-rated films. It only dropped -59.5% from last Thanksgiving weekend despite losing -140 theatres last Friday.

The film has reached a $132.9 million cume in the US and is eyeing a $175-$200 million run there. Meanwhile, at the international markets, the epic action movie grossed a strong $17 million on its 4th weekend, dropping -37.5% from last weekend. It stands at a $235.7 million cume at the international box office. Ridley Scott‘s film played over 63 markets.

Allied with the $132.9 million domestic cume, Gladiator II has reached $368.5 million cume worldwide. It is less than $3 million away from Twisters’ global haul. It is expected to achieve that before entering the upcoming weekend. The film is eyeing a $450-$500 million worldwide run.

Gladiator II was released on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

