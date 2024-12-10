Venom: The Last Dance is already the lowest-grossing film in the franchise and is struggling to keep up the momentum with all the big releases. Tom Hardy starrer Venom 3 is reportedly on the last leg of its theatrical run and is trying its best to keep churning in as much as possible. It is nearing a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom 3 was directed by Kelly Marcel and is probably the final film in the Venom franchise. It opened to mixed reviews from the critics when it came out. However, it managed to stay at the top of the domestic box office list since its release, but with the release of big-budget and tentpole movies, it has taken a severe hit. It was already predicted to be the weakest in the series, and that is what is ultimately happening. It is unlikely that the film would even cross the $500 million mark globally.

Venom: The Last Dance collected only $2 million overseas on its seventh weekend, as per Luiz Fernando. The report also stated that Venom 3 dropped 47.3% from last weekend. The movie has collected $333.7 million internationally so far, including China’s $93.4 million gross.

According to a separate by the trade analyst, Venom: The Last Dance is also approaching the end of the line in China. It collected only $262K on its 7th three-day weekend, dropping -52.4% from last weekend. It played across 4k screenings only and raked in $94K on the 7th Sunday. It lost 50% of its remaining screenings on Friday and is now less than $1.6 million away from beating Free Guy’s collection and becoming the 9th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China.

Now, allied with the $139.1 million US cume, the film’s worldwide collection stands at $472.8 million. It is reportedly eyeing a $480 million global run. Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Wicked Box Office (North America): Hits $300 Million Mark After Scoring Record Number On Its 3rd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News