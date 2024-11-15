The Ridley Scott directorial Gladiator 2 hit the theatres today (November 15). The movie is a sequel to the OG 2000 film, helmed by Scott, and starred Russel Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix in the lead roles. The sequel stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger in the lead roles, with Connie Neilson reprising her role from the original film. Here’s what the netizens have to say about the much-awaited action flick.

Gladiator 2 Fan Reactions

One of the netizens called Gladiator 2 the best film of 2024. The post said, “Gladiator 2 is exceptional and brutal. It’s also the year’s best film. Denzel is diabolical, Mescal is masterful. The violence is breathtaking but necessary for the story. Meet Your Best Picture For 2024.” A user added, “Absolutely loved Gladiator 2. It seamlessly continues the story without the nostalgia bait. With a stellar cast, brilliant score, stunning costume, and beautiful direction, I was hooked till the opening scene to the very last credit.” Sharing pictures of Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger as the twin emperors Geta and Caracalla, a fan said, “Had to take my phone out to take photos. I swear to the Gods that they both looked so freaking beautiful and delicious in IMAX.”

Another netizen went on to say, “Gladiator 2 is an epic display that pulls you right into the intense, brutal action. Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington deserve award recognition. Not just one of Ridley Scott’s best. It’s one of the best movies that I have seen. See it on the big screen.” A user added, “An epic masterpiece. At 84, Ridley Scott delivers an epic tale of history, betrayal, and raw emotion. Paul Mescal impresses, but Denzel Washington completely steals the show. Stunning action, powerful dialogues. A must-watch masterpiece.”

However, a netizen was also left unimpressed with the film. The post on X read, “Gladiator was an achievement in cinematic storytelling by a master craftsman adding a great leaf to the established history. But Gladiator 2 feels a little bit too stale and pale in comparison to the original due to its predictability and a less absorbing narrative.” The movie also stars Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Alexander Karim in supporting roles.

