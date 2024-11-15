Here’s the scoop—Ben Affleck and Matt Damon haven’t written a script together since Good Will Hunting. Yeah, seriously! After snagging Oscars and being the ultimate ’90s duo, you’d think they’d be pumping out projects left and right. But nope, life kind of took over.

Damon spilled the truth bomb in a Reddit AMA, and it’s honestly pretty simple: they’re just busy. “The big issue is time for us,” Damon said. They’ve got a lot on their plates—besides being A-list actors, they’ve got a production company, Artists Equity, to run. They’re both knee-deep in family life now with “a whole mess of kids.” Remember when Good Will Hunting was just two guys in a basement with no pressure and no deadlines? Yeah, that was then. “We weren’t writing the script on a deadline either,” Damon laughed. “Nobody was expecting it.” Now, though, they’ve got grown-up lives to deal with.

But don’t go thinking that their creative partnership is over for good. Damon’s not shutting the door entirely: “I would never say never,” he said. He’s all in for working with Ben Affleck again, but here’s the catch—Affleck keeps snatching up the best roles for himself. “The problem is that he just keeps giving himself the best roles,” Damon joked. Classic Matt, huh?

So, while Ben and Matt haven’t written a script together since Good Will Hunting, don’t think for a second that their creative partnership is gone forever. These two are still teaming up for Killing Gawker, a movie about Hulk Hogan’s insane lawsuit drama. And yep, it’s happening under Artists Equity, their own production company. The duo’s still getting it done, just behind the scenes instead of in front of the camera.

And don’t sleep on the fact that Gus Van Sant, the director of Good Will Hunting, is back in the game for this one. That’s right! The trio is reuniting, but it’s for something different this time. Hogan’s lawsuit saga could become legendary, especially with Affleck and Damon bringing their magic touch to the project. Word on the street is that Affleck might even take on the role of Hogan himself. There is no official casting yet, but this could be a reunion worth watching if you’re betting.

So yeah, the beloved 90s duo is done! Sure, they’re no longer writing scripts in their basements, but the bromance is alive and well. With Killing Gawker on the horizon, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are just getting started on a new chapter. Stay tuned—these two have a way of making magic, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind it.

