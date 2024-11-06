Back in 2017, Matt Damon pulled no punches about Harvey Weinstein’s troubling rep. Chatting with ABC’s Popcorn with Peter Travers, Damon asserted, “I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me,” reflecting on his Good Will Hunting producer’s notorious behavior.

While he’d always known Weinstein wasn’t “Mr. Nice Guy,” the shocking scope of accusations stunned Hollywood. Damon’s remarks spotlighted the industry’s reckoning as allegations against Weinstein pushed a shift that changed the entertainment landscape. Damon acknowledged that Weinstein’s abrasive personality and womanizing ways were hardly secrets. “When you hear Harvey this, Harvey, that—look at the guy. Of course, he’s a womanizer.” Still, Damon insisted that few knew of the alleged criminal behavior until it became public.

As accusations against Weinstein mounted, Damon addressed the broader issue of misconduct in Hollywood, calling it a “watershed moment.” Damon, a father of four daughters, believed in holding offenders accountable while recognizing a “spectrum of behavior.” He emphasized the need to distinguish between criminal actions like “rape and child molestation” and other problematic but non-criminal behaviors, urging a “continuum” approach rather than conflation. He felt Hollywood and society were in the throes of a much-needed reckoning.

The interview also touched on the industry’s secrecy culture, with Damon predicting the end of confidentiality agreements that had historically silenced accusers. “Ten years ago, you claimed me, and I had a big movie coming out; we’d settle. Today… I’d go scorched earth,” Damon said, emphasizing that protecting one’s name now outweighs any attempt to handle allegations quietly.

As Damon saw it, the days of sweeping accusations under the rug were over, especially in an age where “social media… pours gasoline” on such stories. He believed that public opinion and the intense scrutiny surrounding these cases marked a significant cultural shift that could reshape Hollywood’s inner workings.

On the topic of other industry figures like Al Franken and Louis C.K., Damon acknowledged the “culture of outrage and injury” but pointed out that not all missteps carry the same weight. For Damon, personal responsibility matters, and he hopes his children grow up in a world where people own up to mistakes instead of denying them.

Ridley Scott’s swift decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World wasn’t lost on Damon either. He viewed it as a savvy move, saying Scott “made a total business decision” by distancing the film from a figure who had become, at that time, a lightning rod.

Ultimately, Damon’s reflections painted a picture of an industry at a crossroads, grappling with accountability and a newly evolving moral compass. Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes power plays were finally brought to light, prompting stars like Damon to reevaluate professional boundaries and consider how they’d want to be remembered. Damon’s throwback words were a reminder that while reputations are built on the screen, they’re ultimately judged off it.

