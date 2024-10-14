Two decades ago, the infamous Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein rolled out the red carpet—or maybe just a bathrobe—for a young Ashley Judd. She thought it was a business breakfast at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel, but instead, she found herself face-to-face with a proposition that was anything but professional. Imagine walking into a room, and instead of coffee and contracts, you get asked for a massage or an invitation to watch someone shower. Talk about a plot twist! Judd later confessed she was just trying to figure out how to escape without ticking off the powerful producer.

Fast forward to 2014, and the Harvey Weinstein charm offensive continued. He invited Emily Nestor—who had worked one day as a temp—to the same hotel, suggesting that if she played ball with his advances, her career would skyrocket. Spoiler alert: it didn’t. And then there’s the infamous 2015 memo from Lauren O’Connor, a female assistant who laid out the toxic reality of working for Harvey Weinstein. She described feeling “crying and very distraught” after being pressured into giving him a massage while he was in the buff. She wasn’t the only one, either; her memo bluntly asserted that there was a “toxic environment for women” at the company.

The New York Times investigation uncovered a treasure trove of allegations—almost three decades’ worth—against Weinstein. From former employees to film industry insiders, it revealed a pattern of harassment that seemed to follow him around like a shadow. He’d reached at least eight settlements with women over the years, which just screams, “I’ve got something to hide,” right? Those settlements ranged from young assistants to actresses, painting a chilling picture of a man who wielded his power like a weapon.

When the article dropped, Harvey Weinstein stated that it was about as heartfelt as a corporate apology can get. He claimed to be working with therapists and taking a leave of absence to “deal with this issue head-on.” Lisa Bloom, his lawyer, attempted to spin it, calling him an “old dinosaur learning new ways.” But let’s be honest—how many dinosaurs have you seen change their spots?

The allegations piled up even as Weinstein strutted around Hollywood as a benevolent benefactor and champion of women. He was behind acclaimed films like Pulp Fiction and Good Will Hunting and had an entire trophy case of the Oscars. Publicly, he was a progressive lion; behind closed doors, he was the big bad wolf.

The industry split up with whispers about Weinstein’s behavior, but only a handful of brave souls ever confronted him directly. The Weinstein Company had a code of silence, ensuring employees knew they’d better keep their mouths shut if they wanted to stay employed. Talk about a toxic workplace! Most women who accepted settlements had to agree to confidentiality clauses—a gag order that kept them from speaking out.

After O’Connor’s memo made waves in 2015, some board members at the Weinstein Company were alarmed, but they quickly got assurances that there was no need to investigate. She ended up withdrawing her complaint and thanking Weinstein for the career opportunities he had provided. What a way to put a lid on things!

The stories piled up: young women thought they were showing up for meetings but ended up face-to-face with Weinstein’s unwanted advances. His luxurious hotel rooms became infamous as breeding grounds for misconduct, with women reporting everything from unwanted massages to naked appearances. It was a game of “How can I get out of here without ruining my career?”

In hindsight, the New York Times report became a tipping point. It sparked the crucial conversation Hollywood needed about power dynamics, sexual harassment, and accountability, empowering women to share their stories and giving rise to the #MeToo movement.

Two decades later, it’s hard to imagine Hollywood before the revelations. Weinstein’s downfall marked the beginning of a new era where silence is no longer an option, and voices matter. So here’s to the brave women who stood up, shared their truths, and changed the landscape of an entire industry forever!

