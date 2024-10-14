Kanye West is like a magnet for controversies and scandal. When the entertainment world is bustling with Sean Diddy Combs’ allegations, Ye’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta has made accusations against the rapper involving Diddy. Lauren has alleged Ye of sexually assaulting her at a party a few years back. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Pisciotta previously accused the Donda rapper of wrongfully terminating her and subjecting her to explicit messages, images, and phone calls. For the unversed, Lauren started working with Ye in July 2021 to help him with the Yeezy women’s fashion and collaborate on his album Donda. Meanwhile, Diddy has been facing multiple allegations of sexual assault. It started with Cassandra Ventura’s lawsuit accusing him of a “manipulative and coercive romantic and sexual relationship.” Since then, multiple women revealed being sexually assaulted by Diddy, and some of them date back to 1991. However, the music mogul has denied all allegations.

Now, according to NDTV’s report, the complaint obtained by People claimed that Kanye West committed sexual battery. His ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, claimed that before she got employed by West, she had been invited to a studio session in Santa Monica, California. As per the amended complaint filed on October 8 in LA County Court, “drinks were served to others in attendance, followed by an announcement that everyone had to drink if they wanted to stay.” It further revealed that West and Sean Diddy Combs co-hosted the session.

Lauren Pisciotta was there with a former artist management client and claimed that a drink served to her by a studio assistant at Kanye’s request was laced with an unidentifiable drug. It caused her to feel disoriented after a few small sips. However, she did not accuse Sean Diddy Combs of any wrongdoing.

The complaint stated, “As plaintiff began to slip into an altered and heavily impaired state, she felt less in control of her body and speech, and that is where plaintiff’s memories of that night escape her.” She reportedly woke up feeling physically ill and confused. The filing also claimed that Lauren experienced “immense shame and embarrassment” for failing to recall things that happened after drinking at the studio session.

According to the filing, when Lauren told Kanye West about having no memory of the studio session, the Donda rapper laughed and said, “Women love to say they don’t remember.” It further stated, “Up until that very moment, right before that very conversation, Plaintiff was unaware that she had been subjected to gender violence and sexual battery on that studio night by KANYE WEST, a.k.a YE.”

Lauren also accused Ye of trying to “forcefully thrust his naked body onto and penis into Plaintiff’s face.” In addition to all this, she allegedly received lewd messages from Ye and was wrongfully fired from the job after a month of getting promoted.

