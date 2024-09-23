Laapataa Ladies has been one of the best films that was offered to the audiences this year. While it might not have gained theatrical success upon its release, it was successful once it was released on Netflix, garnering a total of 17+ million views and continuously securing one of the top spots in the top 10 Netflix films globally.

Now, fans of the film and Indian Cinema might rejoice as the social drama helmed by Kiran Rao has been selected as the official entry for the Oscars Awards 2025. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have expressed their gratitude over the selection, and we feel it would be a complete circle if the film actually lifted the trophy this year.

The last Indian film that reached the top 5 (final nominations) at the Academy Awards was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in the year 2002. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards; however, despite bright chances, the film lost to No Man’s Land, a feature film from Bosnia.

Now, after 23 years Aamir Khan as a producer has a chance yet again to lift that trophy and complete the unfinished business with Laapataa Ladies, that has been helmed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

We have three strong reasons that the film might enter the final round of nominations and bring the trophy home.

1. The Simplicity

Laapataa Ladies, sailed because of the simplicity of the film. A very simplistic film without a villain, set in the rural India. There is no evilness and hope that sets the tone apart for this Kiran Rao film. Though it is too unreal a story, the beauty that one dreams of living in this world is still such a heartwarming and contented feeling that the film sails through the toughest of the storms!

2. The Experience

Aamir Khan also co-produced Lagaan and gave it his all to promote the film at the Oscars. Now, he is much wiser and more experienced with global dominance and stardom than ever before, and he might help Laapataa Ladies get that extra push towards the final nomination and ultimate win!

3. The Premise

Kiran Rao has set up the film around a very peculiar and strange phenomenon of two lost brides, who actually are swapped amidst a funny goof-up that turns emotional too soon. The premise and the story might come across as very intriguing yet powerful, and what adds to the brilliance is it comes across as an authentic tale.

Aamir Khan Is Too Happy

Sharing his happiness the actor in his statement hoped that Laapataa Ladies win the Academy Awards as well. The superstar said, “We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that Laapataa Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy.

Kiran Rao Is Hopeful

Meanwhile, director Kiran Rao is hopeful that the film might entertain more and said, “This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

Laapataa Ladies is streaming on Netflix, and you need to catch the film if you haven’t already!|

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: A Classic Blend Of Entertainment & Enlightenment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News