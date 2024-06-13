Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies deserves all the accolades as the film has been the talk of town for over 100 days ever since it was released on March 1 in the theaters. After an underwhelming response in the theaters and low box office collection, it arrived on Netflix.

Laapataa Ladies OTT Verdict

The social dramedy created waves on Netflix with its viewership number and even broke records as the film with the longest streak in Netflix’s global top 10 charts. It made its exit in the seventh week but accomplished another feather in its cap.

Laapataa Ladies, starring Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kishan, earned 17.1 million views on Netflix in six weeks, the highest for any Bollywood film released in the year 2024. However, 100 days after its release, it has another accomplishment in its record book!

Laapataa Ladies Rules IMDb Charts!

Laapataa Ladies is the top Indian film trending at number 1 on IMDb’s global list of top 100 popular films. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rules this list at number, and Laapataa Ladies ranks 97 in this global list, being one of the two Indian films. The other one, surprisingly, is Crew. Laapataa Ladies has been rated 8.5 on IMDb.

Here are three reasons why Laapataa Ladies is ruling the global charts on Netflix and IMDb despite low box office numbers.

The Simplicity

The story of Laapataa Ladies is very simple and unreal, to be honest. But it reflects a world we all crave to live in, a world that is pure, honest, and without evil intentions, and more importantly, a world where good people outnumber bad people! The film is a Bajrangi Bhaijaan world – where everything is pure and good. The idea is so like-able that it overshadows the flaws!

No Antagonist

The film is without any antagonist. The only antagonist could be the situation around which the entire story is woven. This might be far from reality where a woman, newly married, separated from her husband while traveling, is safe and sound. A totally unbelievable world. But people loved this imagination, it seems.

The Starcast

The star cast of Laapataa Ladies brought a breath of fresh air along with the film’s intriguing storyline. Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam deserve all the applause for making this film so believable.

For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies is streaming on Netflix.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dilip Joshi Once Threatened To Leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah After The Director Humiliated Him – Here’s Why He Was Back

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News